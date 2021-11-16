This truck packed with fireworks explodes at a car racing event

Fireworks and car racing are two things that look good together but are always at risk of going wrong. Exactly that happened in a racing event in the UK. The combination didn't go well as the spectators were expecting.

A video of the incident has emerged online showing how a truck standing beside the racing track at the event erupted in flame. According to a report by Daily Mail, the truck was packed with firecrackers that were to be showcased during the event.

It was apparently part of a special festival that included the firework display and banger racing. As the fireworks were going off, one of them apparently landed in the back of the truck which was filled with unlit fireworks. Right after that, the fireworks stored in the back of the vehicle caught fire and the vehicle erupted in flame, setting off the fireworks at random. While there were random explosions and a barrage of shells blasting into the sky, crews brought the blaze under control.

Later the firefighters arrived at the scene, which suggested that there was no fire truck already on standby at the event. The report claims that several fireworks were haphazardly launched and blasted into the crowd before one landed in the truck. Some of them reportedly hit people.

It is certainly a bad idea to have an open-bed truck filled with fireworks in the vicinity of the display, never mind at the show centre. The report also claims that racing was allegedly started while the truck was still smouldering. However, there is no news of any injury by the incident.