5 used cars I would buy if I had ₹15 lakh

The term ‘Used Cars’ or ‘Pre-Owned Cars’ sends a chill down customers’ spines because who knows how the first owner treated their car, the service reports, whether the car is accidental or not, the car’s overall condition and what not. The best cars to buy in the used car market are those that are known for their reliability. Here are 5 used cars I would buy if I had a budget of ₹15 lakh:

1 Honda City Honda City EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility The top variant of theHonda City would easily be available under ₹15 lakh. Moreover, the fifth-gen pre-facelift Honda City’s top model is something that you can easily buy in that budget. Powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT, it makes for a great car, be it in driving dynamics or reliability.

2 Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Crysta EMI starting at just ₹25,800/ month Check Eligibility The Innova Crysta is one of the most reliable cars in the Indian car market, and has arguably been one of the best-selling MPVs in India since its launch. The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 147.51 bhp and 343 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Older models of this diesel engine-powered MPV can be easily found in a budget of ₹15 lakh.

3 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Fortuner is a statement in itself as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade, with older models being sold at RS 15 lakh or lower. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

4 Isuzu V-Cross Isuzu V-Cross EMI starting at just ₹27,600/ month Check Eligibility The off-road-friendly pick-up truck, the V-Cross from Isuzu’s stable is another car that I would like to buy. Older models from 2020-2022 would be easily available under ₹15 lakh. The Isuzu V-Cross is powered by a 1.9L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 160 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the pick-up truck is available in 4x2 as well as 4x4 variants.

5 Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq EMI starting at just ₹48,400/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker. Older models would be available in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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