HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Range Rover Sport, Most Dynamic In Jlr Suv Family, To Debut Today

2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today

Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 09:00 AM
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.

Jaguar Land Rover is all set to take the covers off the 2023 Range Rover Sport SUV today. This is the first major update the iconic SUV is set to receive after the second generation model which was launched back in 2014. According to Jaguar Land Rover, the new model is going to be the most dynamic SUV in the Range Rover family. The carmaker promises that the 2023 Range Rover Sport has been ‘redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability, and with the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies’.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

The new Range Rover will be be available with a choice of multiple powertrains which include petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and possibly electric too in near future. The new Range Rover Sport SUV is likely to come with slimmer headlights. Teaser released by JLR recently offered a glimpse at the narrow LED headlight on the front face of the luxury performance SUV. As spy shots suggest, the SUV will also have a redesigned front grille, larger air intakes, flush door handles and even new alloy wheels.

JLR had also released teaser images of the interior of the new Range Rover Sport SUV. They show a dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. The interior of the new Range Rover Sport makes use of fine materials, setting the tone for premium owning experience. Expect the SUV to come with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like built-in Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Range Rover Sport will be based on the new MLA Flex architecture from Land Rover. It will help the new Range Rover Sport to bring 50% more torsional stiffness and to reduce structure-borne noise by 24%. It also promises to substantially improve rolling refinement for the Range Rover family.

As far as the engines are concerned, the new Range Rover Sport is likely to come with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 S63 engine sourced from BMW. It is capable of churning out 626 hp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. According to reports, JLR may add electric and hybrid powertrains later.

The current version of the Range Rover Sport SUV has become one of the company's best-selling models. For the past five years, it has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has fought with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the JLR's best-selling overall model position, Autocar UK reported.

 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Range Rover Sport 2023 Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport 2023 Jaguar Land Rover JLR
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter remark stirs speculations of his visit to India
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter remark stirs speculations of his visit to India
Indonesian president plans to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk over nickel
Indonesian president plans to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk over nickel

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city