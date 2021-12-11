2023 Mini Cooper S electric spotted in clear images

The new-gen Mini Cooper S has been leaked online with refreshed exteriors and styling. The model was spied at a facility in China, international media suggests. The spotted model can be seen parked alongside several camouflaged Mini models.

Similar Cars

The leaked images show significantly tweaked exteriors comprising redesigned taillights and a rimless center screen. There is no visible tailpipe of the car and a very limited amount of air intake on the front end, suggesting that it is going to be an electric or perhaps a hybrid model since there is a cap located on the right side of the body.

The spotted car can be seen featuring the “S" badging, suggesting that it is a higher-spec model. Also, one of the most significant changes on the outside of the new model is redesigned taillights that now get a new shape as well as interior pattern when compared to the lights found on the existing model. The tail lamps are also connected by a horizontal black stripe across tailgate with "Cooper S" badging.

There is no visible tailpipe of the new Mini Cooper S and a very limited amount of air intake on the front end, suggesting that it is going to be an electric or perhaps a hybrid model. (Twitter/ Greg Kable)

On the inside, the dashboard appears to be widely different from the current Mini cars that get a traditional circular center display. It gets a flat, bare dash, minus driver display, and a floating circular center screen. The dash also seems to have chucked majority of the buttons, knobs, and switches out the window for a more neatly designed layout. Although, one can see some physical controls on the steering wheel along with a few (stereotypically-Mini) switches placed underneath the screen. Needless to say, the frameless circular screen on the new Mini will be a touchscreen

The new Mini will get a flat, bare dash, minus driver display, and a floating circular center screen. (Twitter/ Greg Kable)

The Mini Cooper S will be launched in 2022 internationally, as a 2023 model.