2023 Audi Q6 SUV breaks cover in China, gets a new engine

The 2023 Q6 facelift is the biggest SUV launched by the German auto giant in the Chinese market with length of more than five metres.

Audi has launched the 2023 Q6 SUV in China. Based on the MQB Evo platform, the Q6 is the largest SUV launched by the German carmaker in world's biggest car market. The 2023 Q6 comes with a fourth generation EA888 EVO4 engine, which can generate maximum power between 231 hp and 265 hp. The new Q6, which Audi calls the ‘flagship Roadjet land plane’, is the German carmaker's third model after the Q5 e-Tron and A7L.

The 2023 Audi Q6 SUV will be offered in four trims; the 40TFSI Quattro cloud viewing type, 45TFSI Quattro Qiyun, 50TFSI Quattro cloud type, and the 50 TFSI quattro Lingyun Edition First Release Limited. It stands longer than five metres, 2,014 mm wide, 1,784 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,980 mm. The SUV is offered with a choice of 19-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch alloy wheels.

(Also see pics of the Audi Q6 SUV)

The exterior design of the 2023 Audi Q6 is inspired by a Chinese fictional beast called Kirin. The blacked-out treatment of details such as the front face, rearview mirror and roof of the Flying Ride version gives more attention to the sport. The grille of the new Q6 adopts Audi's iconic octagonal grille design, and the honeycomb-shaped grille enhances the front face. The LED light strip design is also used for the first time on Audi models. Combined with the LED headlight units on both sides.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At the rear, the Audi Q6 adopts a relatively wide taillight design, which echoes the front face. In addition, the shape of the rear adopts a double layer design and comes with a hidden exhaust layout. It's worth noting that the SAIC Audi Q6 adopts Audi's new lighting scheme. In addition to the LED light strip, the rear also uses the rear wing's quattro projection brake light for the first time. With streamer-type LED taillights, the effect is more sensory and recognition is stronger.

The interior gets leather seats, panoramic sunroof, B&O audio, ambient lighting and other high-end features, reflecting its luxury characteristics. It comes with Audi's unique triple-screen design style, which includes the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen and the 8.6-inch screen air conditioning seat function operation.

The new Q6 is offered with two turbocharged engine options. The first one is a four-cylinder EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine churning out 231 hp/265 hp and a peak torque of 400/500 Nm. The second one is a six-cylinder EA390 2.5-litre turbo engine.

First Published Date: