In pics: Audi launches Q6, its biggest SUV in China
Audi Q6 SUV stands more than five metres in length, which makes it bigger than any other Audi models in China, which include the Q5 and A7 L.
Audi has launched 2023 Q6 SUV in China. The SUV, which is based on MQB Evo platform, is the third model from the German carmaker in the Chinese market. It is offered in four trims; the 40TFSI Quattro cloud viewing type, 45TFSI Quattro Qiyun, 50TFSI Quattro cloud type, and the 50 TFSI quattro Lingyun Edition First Release Limited.
Q6 is by far the biggest car launched by Audi in China. The length of the Q6 SUV is 5099 mm, the width is 2014 mm and the height is 1784 mm. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,980 mm and stands on alloy wheels measuring 19-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch depending on variants.
2023 Audi Q6 50 TFSI Quattro is powered by a 2.5-litre 299-hp V6 turbo engine with 500 Nm of torque, while the Q6 40 TFSI Quattro and Q6 45 TFSI Quattro versions are powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 231 and 256 horsepower respectively. The engines come mated to a seven-speed preselective robotic gearbox and all-wheel drive system.
At the rear, the Audi Q6 LED light strip as well as quattro projection brake light for the first time. The rear section adopts a double layer design and comes with a hidden exhaust layout.
The interior of the Q6 is offered in both a seven-seat configuration and a six-seat configuration with captain's seats in the second row. The cabin gets leather and other premium materials. Among features, it gets triple-screen design style, which includes the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen and the 8.6-inch screen air conditioning seat function operation, panoramic sunroof, B&O audio, ambient lighting.
First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 11:14 AM IST
