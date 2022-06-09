2022 Volkswagen Virtus launch: LIVE and latest updates

Volkswagen in India has been in the mid-size sedan space for quite some time. Yet, the German carmaker has not been able to challenge the segment leaders with its products like Ameo or Vento. With Virtus, Volkswagen hopes to bring some fresh breath of air in the segment that is dominated by the Japanese carmakers in India. 2022 Volkswagen Virtus will have its job cut out against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. It also has to differentiate itself from its technical cousin Skoda Slavia to carve out its niche in the segment.

...read less