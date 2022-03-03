After new Baleno, the latest Toyota Glanza set for launch. Check date
Soon after the launch of the new-gen Maruti Baleno hatchback, Toyota has teased the arrival of its upcoming all-new Glanza which is technically the same car in a rebranded avatar. The car will go on sale in the Indian market on March 15th, as hinted by the latest brand teaser.
The teaser further suggests that the 2022 Glanza will sport a range of new changes. It will be offered with a completely new grille, and lower bumper, over the sides, the alloy wheel design will also be new. However, the overall profile will continue to look similar to the previous car. The refreshed exterior look will help Glanza to attract more customers.
Under the hood, the new Glanza will continue to sport a 1.2-litre petrol engine dishing out 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The company may also add an idle start/stop function on the car for better fuel economy. For the transmission duty, the car will get either a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. The currently found G and V trim options will also be continued inside the new model