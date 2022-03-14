2022 Toyota Glanza launching tomorrow: What would be its expected price

HT Auto
The 2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a redesigned front fascia incorporating a sleeker and curvy front grille with a chrome accent.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM
A sneak peek at the 2022 Toyota Glanza ahead of its launch on March 15.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch its facelifted 2022 Glanza premium hatchback on March 15 with a significantly revised design and updated features. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Toyota Glanza was the first vehicle shared between the two automakers, under the Toyota-Suzuki international partnership.

(Also read: 2022 Toyota Glanza: Top five features it will share with new Maruti Baleno)

Just like the previous Glanza, the 2022 Toyota Glanza too is a cross-badged version of the new Baleno. Toyota has already teased the upcoming Golanza hatchback through a couple of images and it looks significantly different from the outgoing model.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a redesigned front fascia incorporating a sleeker and curvy front grille with a chrome accent. The headlamps appear sharper with projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. A sporty bumper, 16-inch sporty alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights are similar to the updated iteration of Maruti Suzuki's flagship hatchback that was launched a few weeks back.

Inside the cabin, expect the new Toyota Glanza hatchback to come with refreshed styling and new features, in line with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. There would be a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, a new instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect the dashboard and door trims to sport a black and beige colour theme. Features inside the cabin of the new Glanza would include a Heads-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, voice assistant, connected car technology, cruise control, automatic climate control etc.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza will come sharing the same 1.2-litre dual-VVT four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of churning out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT will be there as well. Expect the AMT variant to return 22.9 kmpl of mileage.

Toyota would be selling the new Glanza in G and V trim options, which would be based on the Zeta and Alpha trims of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Safety features for the new Glanza would include six airbags as standard. The pricing of the new Glanza would be competitive, starting at 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will compete with rivals like Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 10:40 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Glanza Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Baleno Maruti Suzuki
