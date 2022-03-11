2022 Toyota Glanza: Top five features it will share with new Maruti Baleno

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the 2022 Glanza facelift premium hatchback in India on March 15. The new generation Glanza will borrow several features from the recently-launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Toyota Motor is all set to drive in the 2022 Glanza premium hatchback in India. The new Toyota Glanza, which is essentially a rebadged version of the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be launched in India on March 15. The Japanese carmaker has been teasing the new Glanza ahead of its official launch.

The teasers confirm that the new Glanza will share several features from the new Baleno. Here is a look at five such features which will help Glanza to have an edge over rivals in the premium hatchback segment.

1. Head-Up Display

Maruti Suzuki introduced Head-Up Display unit in the 2022 Baleno hatchback as a segment-first feature. Toyota Motor too has confirmed that this feature will make its way into the 2022 Glanza as well. The HUD screen, concealed on the dashboard behind the steering wheel, pops up when the ignition is on and hides when the car is turned off. It shows several vehicle-related information like speed, fuel gauge and other statistics. However, it still does not have the turn-by-turn navigation feature. One has to wait and see if Glanza becomes the first hatchback in its segment to introduce this feature.

2. 360 View Camera

Another key feature Glanza will borrow from the new Baleno is the 360 View camera. Maruti Suzuki introduced a 360 degree camera in the 2022 Baleno with as many as six surround view of the car. Toyota Glanza is most likely to keep the same 360 View camera to help manoeuvre the car in tight spots as well as park in narrow spaces.

3. Hey Toyota Voice Assistance

AI voice assistance is not a new feature in the premium hatchback segment. It is a feature that both Maruti and Toyota cars were missing until now. While Maruti introduced Hey Suzuki voice assistance in the new Baleno, the Japanese carmaker will use Hey Toyota Voice Assistance in the 2022 Glanza. It will help customers with a hands-free experience of gathering information not only about the car, or the trip, but other information like weather, nearest landmarks etc.

4. Find My Car feature

Toyota will also borrow connected car feature from Maruti. Toyota has teased that the new Glanza will come with an integrated app that can be used through a smartphone or a smartwatch. The app will help to lock and unlock the car, find the car in a crowded parking area among other features.

5. Improved mileage

Toyota has confirmed that the new Glanza will be equally fuel efficient as the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The carmaker has said that the new Glanza will return mileage of 22.9 kmpl in the automatic variants, while the manual variants will offer 22.3 kmpl mileage, as certified by ARAI.

2022 Toyota Glanza is likely to be powered by the same set of engines and transmission used in the new generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The 1.2-litre dual-VVT petrol engine can produce 89 bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

