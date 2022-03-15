2022 Toyota Glanza is here with a fresh styling: Variant wise feature details

2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a host of styling updates and packed with updated features compared to its predecessor.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday has launched its refreshed Glanza priced between ₹6.39 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated premium hatchback is based on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno but visually appears strikingly different. Launched in four different trim options E, S, G and V, the Toyota Glanza takes its rivalry with the Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz one notch up.

Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership for model sharing. The premium hatchback comes with a host of updated features and a revised styling.

Here is a comprehensive look at the variant wise features offered by the 2022 Toyota Glanza premium hatchback.

Toyota Glanza E

Toyota Glanza E is the base variant of the premium hatchback, available at a price of ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Glanza E comes available with a manual gearbox only. It gets a carbon fibre texture element in the front bumper, body-coloured bumpers, 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap, halogen lamp, LED taillights, black ORVMs and door handle.

Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone theme, a monochrome TFT display at the instrument cluster, manual ORVM, reverse parking sensor, gear shift indicator, rear defogger etc. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, engine immobilizer, front seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters, Isofix anchorage and child-proof rear door locks.

Toyota Glanza S

Toyota Glanza S is positioned above the base model and it is priced at ₹7.29 lakh and ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), for the manual and AMT variants respectively. The Glanza S comes with all the features available in the E variant. Additionally, it gets four door-mounted speakers. Apart from this, rest of the features available in the Glanza S are the same as Glanza E.

Toyota Glanza G

Toyota Glanza G too is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options. The Glanza G MT and AMT variants come priced at ₹8.24 lakh and ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets all the features available in the lower models. Additionally, it gets LED projector lamps, ORVM integrated LED turn indicators, rear wiper, body coloured ORVM, chrome door handles, floating roof design with blackened pillars.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display at the instrument cluster, 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system, two tweeters, Toyota i-Connect, electrically adjustable ORVMs, push start button, reverse parking camera, steering mounted control buttons, auto AC, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports. Safety features include Vehicle Stability Control (ESP) and hill hold control for AMT models, front side and curtain airbags.

Toyota Glanza V

Toyota Glanza V is the top-end model of the hatchback and it is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options. The manual and AMT variants are priced at ₹9.19 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. It gets all the features of the lower trims. Additionally, the Glanza V comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, UV protected glass.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system,m premium Arkamys sound system, Heads-up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, cruise control etc.

