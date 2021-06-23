Renault-owned Dacia reveals 2022 Duster with updated design, technology

The new Duster receives a Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the existing model. Also, another major change on the new Duster includes its LED front indicators which are the first for the SUV. It also gets new aero-optimised 15-inch and 16-inch wheels options and spoiler designs.
Inside, sits a newly updated cabin featuring a redesigned centre console with more storage, new materials, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration that now comes as standard on the SUV. Some other key features of the car include cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, and heated front seats. The latter is reserved only for the higher variants.
2022 Renault Duster Engine:
The new-gen Duster will be sold with a slew of engine options depending upon the market. In Europe, the new Duster will be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This unit has been rated to develop 89 bhp of power. There will also be a 1.3-litre petrol with either 128 bhp or 148 bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel with 113 bhp and a 1.0-litre bi-fuel motor with petrol or LPG.
The company still sells the first-generation Duster in the Indian market. The new model is unlikely to arrive in the country anytime soon as Renault currently prioritises CMF modular platform-based models such as the Kiger, Kwid, and the Triber.