2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date

The 2022 MG ZS EV is all set for its India launch on March 7 and is making some very big promises as far as its exterior profile, cabin details and even range highlights are concerned. First launched in the country in early 2020, the ZS EV has fared reasonably well considering the limited electric options available in the passenger vehicle segment.

The latest ZS EV gets a number of exterior design updates which are highlighted by a front-covered grille which is now in the body colour, and a newly-designed charging socket on the left of the MG logo. The alloy design on the 17-inch wheels have been refreshed. Other updates include a new bumper design, ,sleeker LED head lights with integrated DRLs, updated rear bumper and new side body cladding.

The new ZS EV will come in five different colour options - Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

The new MG ZS EV will come based on the global popular platform from UK, offering up to 622 km of range. The model will be made available in two different battery pack options - 51 kWh and 73 kWh battery packs. The vehicle will churn out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The new ZS EV will come with fast charging technology that allows 80 per cent of the battery to be charged in around one hour.

MG Motor will also extend its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility in five cities, and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

