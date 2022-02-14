HT Auto
2022 MG ZS EV to offer 10.1-inch display, Android, Apple CarPlay connectivity

2022 MG ZS EV features a front-covered grille while the charging socket is now placed on the left of the MG logo.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 05:45 PM
2022 MG ZS EV's 10.1-inch HD touchscreen display
Upcoming 2022 MG ZS electric car will come equipped with 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and first-in-segment Android and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The automaker last week revealed that the the car will come with updated cabin as well as refreshed vehicle design. The carmaker has not yet announced the official launch date of the pure electric vehicle.

2022 ZS EV features a front-covered grille while the charging socket is now placed on the left of the MG logo. There is a sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels. Aesthetic updates also include updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, new bumper and new tail-light design.

The new ZS EV will come in five different colour options - Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 MG ZS EV)

Side profile of upcoming 2022 MG ZS EV
MG Motor is highlighting the rear-seat comfort being offered in the new avatar of the ZS EV such thanks to the rear-seat center arm-rest with cupholders and center head-rest. The new ZS EV will also feature rear air-conditioning vents for additional comfort of rear passengers.

New MG ZS EV will come based on the global popular platform from UK, offering up to 622 km of range. The model will be made available in two different battery pack options - 51 kWh and 73 kWh battery packs. The vehicle will churn out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The new ZS EV will come with fast charging technology that allows 80 per cent of the battery to be charged in around one hour.

MG Motor will also extend its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility in five cities, and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 05:45 PM IST
