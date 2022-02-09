HT Auto
2022 MG ZS EV to focus on rear-seat comfort, offer updated display screen

2022 MG ZS EV will feature rear-seat center armrest with cupholders and center headrest as well as rear air-conditioning vents.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 04:14 PM
Upcoming 2022 MG Motor ZS pure electric vehicle
MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the a revised 2022 ZS EV in the country soon and now, the automaker has revealed additional details about the cabin comfort o and updated look of the vehicle. The carmaker has not yet announced the official launch date of the pure electric vehicle.

The new MG ZS EV will focus on comfort in the rear-seating zone thanks to the introduction of rear-seat center armrest with cupholders and center headrest. The revised model will also feature rear air-conditioning vents to add to the comfort of rear passengers. Apart from these, the cabin will also feature an updated instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

(Also see | More pictures of 2022 MG ZS EV)

The new MG ZS EV will focus on comfort in the rear-seating zone thanks to the introduction of rear-seat center armrest with cupholders.
On the outside, the 2022 ZS EV will feature a front-covered grille and a newly-designed charging socket, which is now placed to the left of the MG logo. The vehicle also gets a sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels. The front fascia has been significantly revised as instead of the shiny chrome garnished on grille, the face now gets body-coloured closed panels.

(Also read | Key facts about upcoming 2022 MG ZS EV)

Other cosmetic updates include a revised bumper, sleek LED projector headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, black side body cladding, updated rear bumper, etc. The new ZS EV comes available in five different colour options - Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

2022 MG ZS EV features new alloy wheels and updated exterior look
New MG ZS EV will come based on the global popular platform from UK, offering up to 622 km of range. The model will be made available in two different battery pack options - 51 kWh and 73 kWh battery packs. The vehicle will churn out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The new ZS EV will come with fast charging technology that allows 80 per cent of the battery to be charged in around one hour.

Along with the new ZS EV, MG Motor will also extend its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility in five cities, and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 04:07 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG MG Motor MG ZS EV 2022 MG ZS EV electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
