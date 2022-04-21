2022 Maruti XL6 Launch LIVE Updates: Maruti's bet against Kia Carens
- 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV will be launched in India today. The price of the new XL6 is expected to be in the range of lower-spec Kia Carens. It will also rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo among others in the three-row passenger vehicle segment.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV is all set to be launched today. HT Auto will be covering the launch to bring you live and latest updates from the event. The facelift version of the XL6 is seen as Maruti's bet to revive itself in the three-row passenger vehicle segment which has seen growing popularity in recent times. After the launch of the 2022 Ertiga facelift, the new XL6 will offer Maruti a chance to take on rivals like Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo among others.
2022 XL6 facelift MPV launch: What Maruti is aiming for
Maruti's dominance in the MPV segment currently faces challenge from newer models like the Kia Carens. Offered at a broad price point, the Carens threatens to eat Ertiga and XL6's share with its lower-spec trims. With the launch of the updated Ertiga, and now the XL6, Maruti aims to regain its stronghold in the segment. Both now comes loaded with new features, some of them being introduced for the first time in any Maruti car. Maruti hopes the new XL6 will offer enough to keep its customer base in the segment intact, as well as deny Carens any advantage.
Maruti XL6 MPV's journey in India
Maruti Suzuki had launched the XL6 MPV in India three years ago as the premium version of the Ertiga. Together with Ertiga, the XL6 spiced up things in the MPV segment which was till then dominated by Toyota Innova. Offered at a more affordable price, the two MPVs soon captured a sizeable chunk of the MPV pie. The two still are among the best-sellers in the segment. In terms of sales, Ertiga has had more success than the XL6.