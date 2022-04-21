2022 Maruti XL6 Launch LIVE Updates: Maruti's bet against Kia Carens

2022 XL6 facelift MPV launch: What Maruti is aiming for

Maruti's dominance in the MPV segment currently faces challenge from newer models like the Kia Carens. Offered at a broad price point, the Carens threatens to eat Ertiga and XL6's share with its lower-spec trims. With the launch of the updated Ertiga, and now the XL6, Maruti aims to regain its stronghold in the segment. Both now comes loaded with new features, some of them being introduced for the first time in any Maruti car. Maruti hopes the new XL6 will offer enough to keep its customer base in the segment intact, as well as deny Carens any advantage.