Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features

Maruti Suzuki XL6 now offers enhanced features in the cabin and there is also an additional variant on offer at the top. The XL6 pricing now starts at ₹ 11.29 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 was officially launched in the country on Thursday at a starting price point of ₹11.29 lakh (ex showroom) for the Zeta variant with manual transmission, going up to ₹14.55 lakh (ex showroom) for the Alpha+ variant with dual-tone colour theme. The latest XL6 from Maruti brags of getting a number of visual updates to its exterior profile and, perhaps more significantly, an updated feature list in the cabin and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

The XL6 was first launched in the market in 2019 as a more premium version of the Ertiga MPV. While the Ertiga too was updated earlier this month, it is the updated XL6 which will help Maruti once again stake a major claim in the MPV segment that now also features the Kia Carens. But while Carens has a wide price range from ₹9.59 lakh and ₹ ₹16.59 lakh (ex showroom), the XL6 may still be more bang for the buck.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 pricing Manual Automatic Zeta ₹ 11.29 lakh ₹ 12.79 lakh Alpha ₹ 12.29 lakh ₹ 13.79 lakh Alpha+ ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 14.39 lakh Alpha+ Dual Tone ₹ 13.05 lakh ₹ 14.55 lakh Ex-showroom prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 visual highlights:

The latest XL6 gets several small yet significant updates to its exterior body style. The front grille has been updated with more chrome garnish and the vehicle stands on larger 16-inch wheels with dual-tone alloy. There is additional chrome garnish on the side and rear of the vehicle.

A look at the side profile of the new XL6, complete with the dual-tone alloy design.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 colour options:

The XL6 is offered in six body hues which includes Celestial Blue, Brave Khaki, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver. There is also the option of choosing the Khaki, Red and Silver colours with a dual-tone set up, when combined with a black roof.

Check out all the colour options available on the latest Maruti Suzuki XL6.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 cabin highlights:

The cabin of the XL6 has always been one of its strengths and while it remains as spacious for six as it always was, the feature list has been updated for both comfort and convenience.

A look at the seat layout in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Ventilated front seats have been a long-standing demand from Maruti customers and the XL6 becomes the first model from the brand to incorporate this feature. There is Suzuki Connect making its way into the model as well with around 40 connected features in tow. Owners can check, remotely, various vehicle-related stats.

The XL6 also has an updated seven-inch display screen.

An updated display screen inside the new XL6 is one of its main highlight.

2022 Marui Suzuki XL6 variant details:

The XL6 is sold under the Nexa network and is offered in three variants - Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 specs:

Powering the latest Maruti XL6 is the next-generation K-Series dual-jet petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as well as an all-new six-speed torque converter automatic. The engine churns out 103 hp and has 136.8 Nm of torque.

Maruti also claims that there is a better control over NVH levels, lower emissions and wide range of gear selection eases performance credentials.

The XL6 continues to be positioned as a more premium alternatve to the Ertiga.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 safety features:

The XL6 gets a number of key safety feature updates. The list is highlighted by a 360 degree cam first seen on the updated Baleno earlier this year. The MPV is based on the latest HEARTECT platform, gets quad airbags - dual front and dual front side, ABS and EBS come as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with low pressure warning, among others.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 rivals:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 faces off against Kia Carens in a direct rivalry but its indirect competition also comes from the likes of Renault Triber, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, each of which fall into varying price brackets depending on variants.

