HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Xl6 2022 Launched. Check Full Price, Variants, Features

Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features

Maruti Suzuki XL6 now offers enhanced features in the cabin and there is also an additional variant on offer at the top. The XL6 pricing now starts at 11.29 lakh. 
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 01:18 PM
The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at ₹11.29 lakh ex-showroom. 
The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at ₹11.29 lakh ex-showroom. 
The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at ₹11.29 lakh ex-showroom. 
The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at ₹11.29 lakh ex-showroom. 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 was officially launched in the country on Thursday at a starting price point of 11.29 lakh (ex showroom) for the Zeta variant with manual transmission, going up to 14.55 lakh (ex showroom) for the Alpha+ variant with dual-tone colour theme. The latest XL6 from Maruti brags of getting a number of visual updates to its exterior profile and, perhaps more significantly, an updated feature list in the cabin and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

The XL6 was first launched in the market in 2019 as a more premium version of the Ertiga MPV. While the Ertiga too was updated earlier this month, it is the updated XL6 which will help Maruti once again stake a major claim in the MPV segment that now also features the Kia Carens. But while Carens has a wide price range from 9.59 lakh and 16.59 lakh (ex showroom), the XL6 may still be more bang for the buck.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 pricing  
 ManualAutomatic
Zeta 11.29 lakh 12.79 lakh
Alpha 12.29 lakh 13.79 lakh
Alpha+ 12.89 lakh 14.39 lakh
Alpha+ Dual Tone 13.05 lakh 14.55 lakh
  Ex-showroom prices

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 9.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens Rv (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 visual highlights:

The latest XL6 gets several small yet significant updates to its exterior body style. The front grille has been updated with more chrome garnish and the vehicle stands on larger 16-inch wheels with dual-tone alloy. There is additional chrome garnish on the side and rear of the vehicle.

A look at the side profile of the new XL6, complete with the dual-tone alloy design.
A look at the side profile of the new XL6, complete with the dual-tone alloy design.
A look at the side profile of the new XL6, complete with the dual-tone alloy design.
A look at the side profile of the new XL6, complete with the dual-tone alloy design.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 colour options:

The XL6 is offered in six body hues which includes Celestial Blue, Brave Khaki, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver. There is also the option of choosing the Khaki, Red and Silver colours with a dual-tone set up, when combined with a black roof.

Check out all the colour options available on the latest Maruti Suzuki XL6.
Check out all the colour options available on the latest Maruti Suzuki XL6.
Check out all the colour options available on the latest Maruti Suzuki XL6.
Check out all the colour options available on the latest Maruti Suzuki XL6.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 cabin highlights:

The cabin of the XL6 has always been one of its strengths and while it remains as spacious for six as it always was, the feature list has been updated for both comfort and convenience.

A look at the seat layout in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.
A look at the seat layout in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.
A look at the seat layout in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.
A look at the seat layout in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Ventilated front seats have been a long-standing demand from Maruti customers and the XL6 becomes the first model from the brand to incorporate this feature. There is Suzuki Connect making its way into the model as well with around 40 connected features in tow. Owners can check, remotely, various vehicle-related stats.

The XL6 also has an updated seven-inch display screen.

An updated display screen inside the new XL6 is one of its main highlight.
An updated display screen inside the new XL6 is one of its main highlight.
An updated display screen inside the new XL6 is one of its main highlight.
An updated display screen inside the new XL6 is one of its main highlight.

2022 Marui Suzuki XL6 variant details:

The XL6 is sold under the Nexa network and is offered in three variants - Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 specs:

Powering the latest Maruti XL6 is the next-generation K-Series dual-jet petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as well as an all-new six-speed torque converter automatic. The engine churns out 103 hp and has 136.8 Nm of torque.

Maruti also claims that there is a better control over NVH levels, lower emissions and wide range of gear selection eases performance credentials.

The XL6 continues to be positioned as a more premium alternatve to the Ertiga.
The XL6 continues to be positioned as a more premium alternatve to the Ertiga.
The XL6 continues to be positioned as a more premium alternatve to the Ertiga.
The XL6 continues to be positioned as a more premium alternatve to the Ertiga.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 safety features:

The XL6 gets a number of key safety feature updates. The list is highlighted by a 360 degree cam first seen on the updated Baleno earlier this year. The MPV is based on the latest HEARTECT platform, gets quad airbags - dual front and dual front side, ABS and EBS come as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with low pressure warning, among others.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 rivals:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 faces off against Kia Carens in a direct rivalry but its indirect competition also comes from the likes of Renault Triber, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, each of which fall into varying price brackets depending on variants.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: XL6 2022 XL6 XL6 2022 Maruti XL6 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Ertiga Kia Carens Carens
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
Nitin Gadkari meets Brazil's energy minister, seeks cooperation on ethanol usage
Nitin Gadkari meets Brazil's energy minister, seeks cooperation on ethanol usage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city