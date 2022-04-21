In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV launched, will rival Kia Carens

HT Auto
The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold under the Nexa network and is offered in three variants - Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 01:40 PM
Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex showroom) for the Zeta variant with manual transmission, with price going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.55 lakh (ex showroom) for the Alpha+ variant with dual-tone colour theme.
The latest XL6 from Maruti Suzuki gets several small yet significant updates to its exterior body style. The front grille has been updated with more chrome garnish while there is additional chrome garnish on the side and rear of the vehicle.
The 2022 XL6 facelift stands on larger 16-inch wheels with dual-tone alloy.
The latest XL6 is offered in six body hues which includes Celestial Blue, Brave Khaki, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver. There is also the option of choosing the Khaki, Red and Silver colours with a dual-tone set up, when combined with a black roof.
On the inside, the XL6 remains as spacious for six as it always was, while the feature list has been updated for both comfort and convenience. The vehicle gets an updated seven-inch display screen.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets ventilated front seats. There is Suzuki Connect making its way into the model as well with around 40 connected features in tow. Owners can check, remotely, various vehicle-related stats.
The latest Maruti XL6 is powered by the next-generation K-Series dual-jet petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as well as an all-new six-speed torque converter automatic. The engine churns out 103 hp and has 136.8 Nm of torque.
The XL6 gets a number of key safety feature updates. The MPV is based on the latest HEARTECT platform, gets quad airbags - dual front and dual front side, ABS and EBS come as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with low pressure warning, among others.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 01:38 PM IST
