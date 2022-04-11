HT Auto
2022 Maruti XL6 facelift teased ahead of April 21 launch: Key features to expect

Maruti Suzuki will drive in the facelift versions of Ertiga and XL6 almost back to back to spice up the three-row passenger vehicles segment. Both will come with a host of new features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 09:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift will be officially launched in India on April 21.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV is all set to be launched in India on April 21. The three-row vehicle will hit the roads just a few days after its seven-seater version Ertiga facelift is launched. Ahead of the the XL6 facelift MPV's debut, Maruti has released a teaser of the new generation model for the first time. The XL6, along with the new Ertiga will boast of several new features.

The teaser video of the new XL6 does not give away much, other than raising speculation whether it will get dual-tone exterior colour or a sunroof. The new generation models from Maruti are reportedly going to get sunroofs in order to compete with some of its rivals. However, a blackened roof to offer a dual-tone exterior paint theme cannot be ruled out either.

Maruti XL6, which was first launched in India back in 2019, is essentially a premium six-seat version of the Ertiga. The updates on the new generation XL6 are likely to be more significant than the ones on the 2022 Ertiga facelift. It will rival the likes of Kia Carens among other three-row cars like Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and even the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a fresh face, new alloy wheels and a design tweak to the rear profile. On the inside as well, expect a larger infotainment screen and an updated feature list - both for comfort as well as convenience.

Under the hood, the XL6 is likely to get the same 1.5-litre petrol motor that will be used in the Ertiga facelift model. This is the new K15C engine that will be used by Maruti for the first time in its cars. The engine will increase the output slightly compared to previous generation K15B engines. It is also expected to return improved mileage. The engine for the XL6 will also come mated to a new six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, a first for Maruti.

While the exterior looks may not change much, the XL6 interior is likely to get a host of updates. Among key changes will be a new infotainment screen, paddle shifters for the automatic variants, 360 View Camera and Hi Suzuki connected car technology. Maruti may also incorporate the Head Up Display it introduced in 2022 Baleno hatchback in the XL6 as well to increase its premium appeal.

 

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 09:45 AM IST
