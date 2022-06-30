HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launch: Live Updates From Brezza Unveil
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch: Live updates from Brezza unveil

  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza is raring to renew the epic battle in the sub-compact SUV space and is promising a slew of design changes and feature additions to help its cause. Catch live and latest updates from the launch of the new Brezza here.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 08:08 AM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set for its much-awaited launch in the Indian car market. The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will pack in a long list of exterior design updates while now also offering a number of new cabin features inside. First launched in 2016 and then updated in 2019, Maruti Brezza has been a strong performer in the sub-compact SUV space and is often credited as the model that really started the move towards sub-four meter SUVs.

 

In recent times, competition for Brezza has been strong with newer players threatening to eat into its space. While Maruti Suzuki has sold over eight lakh units of Brezza in India, the model has been looking rather bare off late. But the 2022 Brezza promises a fightback like no other.

 

Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza here: ...read less

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set for its much-awaited launch in the Indian car market. The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will pack in a long list of exterior design updates while now also offering a number of new cabin features inside. First launched in 2016 and then updated in 2019, Maruti Brezza has been a strong performer ...read more
30 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Brezza goes from diesel to petrol

When first launched, Vitara Brezza was only offered with a diesel engine option and the company managed to sell 1.1 lakh units of the model in the first yuear itself.

But the popularity of diesel engines have been on the decline, prompting Maruti to go from an all-diesel strategy for Brezza to a petrol-only strategy for Brezza and all other models in its portfolio. The petrol-only Brezza was launched in 2019.

30 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Vitara Brezza to Brezza

The model was initially showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Instantly becoming the talk of the event, the Vitara Brezza was subsequently launched amid much fanfare.

Options in its segment at the time were very limited with only Ford EcoSport being the other model of note. Over time, Brezza has found lakhs of takers and now, is officially known only as Brezza.

Recommended For You
View All
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch today: Price expectation
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch today: Price expectation
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
Tesla may not have enough space for Elon Musk's return to office demands
Tesla may not have enough space for Elon Musk's return to office demands
Maruti S-Presso scores three-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test
Maruti S-Presso scores three-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test
Mercedes-Benz readies electric vehicle manufacturing plants
Mercedes-Benz readies electric vehicle manufacturing plants

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city