2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch: Live updates from Brezza unveil

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set for its much-awaited launch in the Indian car market. The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will pack in a long list of exterior design updates while now also offering a number of new cabin features inside. First launched in 2016 and then updated in 2019, Maruti Brezza has been a strong performer in the sub-compact SUV space and is often credited as the model that really started the move towards sub-four meter SUVs.

In recent times, competition for Brezza has been strong with newer players threatening to eat into its space. While Maruti Suzuki has sold over eight lakh units of Brezza in India, the model has been looking rather bare off late. But the 2022 Brezza promises a fightback like no other.

