2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch: Live updates from Brezza unveil
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza is raring to renew the epic battle in the sub-compact SUV space and is promising a slew of design changes and feature additions to help its cause. Catch live and latest updates from the launch of the new Brezza here.
In recent times, competition for Brezza has been strong with newer players threatening to eat into its space. While Maruti Suzuki has sold over eight lakh units of Brezza in India, the model has been looking rather bare off late. But the 2022 Brezza promises a fightback like no other.
Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza here:
Brezza goes from diesel to petrol
When first launched, Vitara Brezza was only offered with a diesel engine option and the company managed to sell 1.1 lakh units of the model in the first yuear itself.
But the popularity of diesel engines have been on the decline, prompting Maruti to go from an all-diesel strategy for Brezza to a petrol-only strategy for Brezza and all other models in its portfolio. The petrol-only Brezza was launched in 2019.
Vitara Brezza to Brezza
The model was initially showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Instantly becoming the talk of the event, the Vitara Brezza was subsequently launched amid much fanfare.
Options in its segment at the time were very limited with only Ford EcoSport being the other model of note. Over time, Brezza has found lakhs of takers and now, is officially known only as Brezza.