2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback to debut next month

Alto is the oldest workhorse from the Maruti Suzuki stable and is still one of the top-selling cars in India. Maruti is expected to launch the new generation Alto in late August.

Maruti Suzuki seems to be on a launch spree with yet another model coming up next month. This time, it is the Alto hatchback in its latest form factor that is being prepped for the market. Maruti Suzuki is set to debut the new generation Alto, which will be sold under the Maruti Suzuki Arena brand. The carmaker recently discontinued the existing K10 and the 800cc Alto models, paving way for the launch of the new generation Alto, one of the oldest workhorse from the Maruti Suzuki stable.

Maruti is expected to launch both the K10 and 800cc models of Alto. However, it is not known if Maruti will launch both models together. Either way, Maruti is expected to continue with the same engine that powers its other Arena models like the new generation Celerio, WagonR and S-Presso.

Lookwise, Maruti is expected to make certain changes to the new generation Alto. as has already been revealed through spy shots from a commercial shoot of the new Alto, the popular hatchback will be slightly influenced by the design of the new Celerio. In fact, from the rear spy shots, the new Alto appears to be a smaller version of the Celerio with a more rounded design language.

The new generation Alto will stand on steel wheels, get body-coloured door handles and black ORVMs among other things revealed through spy shots. Maruti may also introduce a new shade, possibly the same one used on Celerio, on the new Alto as well.

Expect the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to be powered by its trusted 800cc petrol engine as well as the 1.0-litre DualJet petrol unit used in Celerio. The smaller engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, is expected to produce 47 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The new K10C engine is capable of generating peak power of 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The new Alto K10 will also get a five-speed manual gearbox. However, an automatic transmission is not ruled out. A CNG version of the new generation Alto is also expected to hit the markets later on.

