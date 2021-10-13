2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is a dark demon on prowl

Sedans may be far and few in the Indian car market but even though there is a preference for larger SUV-ish vehicles even in the US, the sedan body type here remains quite popular. And among the options available for customers here, the Hyundai Sonata ranks quite high up in the list of preferences.

Little wonder then that Hyundai North America recently took the covers off of 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition. And the general consensus is that it looks absolutely stunning.

It may be called Sonata N Line Night Edition but the car has been made available in another colour option, apart from the Phantom Black seen in the photos here. Interested customers can also drive home the car in a Quartz White shade.

Some of the other highlights that seek to make the Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition stand out are carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, N Logo wheel center caps, red-painted brake calipers, dark chrome front ‘H’ Hyundai badge, matte black mirror cover (body coloured in the white option) and matte black upper door handle cover (body coloured in the white option).

Sonata competes against the likes of Toyota Corolla and Nissan Altima in the US market.

There is something magnetically - and menacingly - attractive about how the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition looks in the real world. With its svelte body lines and a curved profile, the sedan has often been rated as one of the better looking models available but in this particular edition, Hyundai may well have raised the bar.

And it may well also be rather exclusive.

Hyundai confirms that only 1,000 units of the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition will be up for grabs.

But will it ever make way to India? Hyundai Motor India only recently brought in the first N Line model to the country and the i20 N Line has generated a fair bit of curiosity here. The company is promising several more N Line models in the coming times even if it says that it isn't much concerned about volumes for these cars.

N Line models are based on existing Hyundai models but get special visual treatments on the outside as well as inside the cabin. These models also get minor tweaks to drive traits