Hyundai Sonata N Line has 286 bhp of power. And if that alone doesn't make you sit up and take note of this Korean offering, it also boasts of sleek looks and an exhaustive feature list that is expected to not only take on other sedans in its segment but mount a possible challenge to SUVs as well.

Hyundai has introduced Sonata N Line in the US market and the sedan is scheduled for a launch in the weeks to come. The car maker seeks to underline the performance capabilities of this Sonata - hence the N Line, and claims its 2.5-litre 16-valve turbocharged engine also helps it have a mammoth 420 Nm of raw torque. What this essentially means is that Sonata N Line may not just shoot out from the start line but maintain its drive aggression all the way to the chequered flag. But the car, quite obviously, is for actual roads and not the race track and as such, gets an eight-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with paddle shifters. Hyundai says this is smoother and faster than the previous dual-clutch transmissions.

All of the speed and momentum is carried forward by 19-inch alloys which combine with a stiffer suspension set up to improve the car's cornering abilities. The car maker further brags that the steering set up has been done in a way to now offer quicker response and the sport aluminum pedal seek to further the adrenaline rush.

Sonata N Line is quite the looker too, apart from its drive capabilities.

And if it the roar that you're after, Sonata N-Line gets eye-catching dual exhaust outlets with twin tips to rip out that monstrous growl.

Even standing still, this particular Sonata is quite a visual treat with an N logo on the side, a purposeful grille done in black, dual-tone alloys and sharp LED head light and tail light units.

On the inside, the Sonata N Line continues to highlight its speed genetics while promising a more connected and spacious cabin to occupants. As such, it gets sport seats with leather bolsters, red contrast stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There is a hi-res 10.25-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging feature, digital key and safety features marked primarily by Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collission-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

At a time when SUVs and pickups are quite the rage in the US market, sedans continue to try and hold ground and in this sense, the Sonata N Line from Hyundai seeks to make a solid case for itself for not just the enthusiast behind the wheel but the enthusiast at heart.

Hyundai is yet to announce the price structure on the Sonata N Line. The regular Sonata in the US market starts at $23,600 while the PHEV version (Plug-in hybrid) starts at $33,400.