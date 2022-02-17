HT Auto
Home Cars 2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery

2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery

Ferrari F1-75 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine that will run on E10 fuel.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 08:44 PM
Ferrari F1-75.
Ferrari F1-75.

Ferrari on Thursday has unveiled its Formula One race car with a completely new design that complies with the regulations mandated for this season. The F1 racing team's 2022 season race car also comes with a completely new livery. Christened as Ferrari F1-75, this is the sixth F1 car unveiled this season after other teams such as Aston Martin, McLaren, Haas, Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.5 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.76 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.02 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 5.2 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: 2022 Formula One race car: Key facts to know)

The car gets a black and red livery and another variation in the side pod design complying with the new set of regulations. The new livery shows a departure from Ferrari'slong-time Philip Morris International and with it the Mission Winnow branding.

Ferrari hopes that in the 2022 season that is slated to commence with the first race next month, it would be able to break its two-season hiatus, as it didn't win in the last two seasons. Ferrari hopes the 2022 race car will enable it to fight more energetically. The team is now aiming to re-emerge as a consistent challenger for race wins with the new model. The Ferrari F1-75 will be driven by drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this season.

Speaking about the design of the Ferrari F1-75 Formula One race car, it mirrors Aston Martin's racing machine this season in terms of the cooling louvres on the top. It gets over-wheel winglets, wheel covers, 18-inch wheels with low-profile tyres, a redesigned front wing and nose section, retro aero features to improve aerodynamic efficiency etc.

All these design changes come in line with the 2022 Formula One season rules announced by FIA. However, the powertrain remains the same as the previous season, just like other race cars of the championship. It gets a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine that is capable of generating 800-volt from the battery.

The engine will run on sustainable fuel, as FIA has mandated. It will use 10 per cent ethanol mixed petrol or E10. Ethanol has to be a second-generation biofuel made in a sustainable way, which will ensure a near-zero carbon footprint.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 08:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Formula One F1 racing car car racing motorsports
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor in Southern India
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor in Southern India
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on February 23
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on February 23
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city