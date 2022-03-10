HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Bmw X4 Facelift Suv Launched In India At A Starting Price Of 70.50 Lakh

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of 70.50 lakh

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is the second big launch from the German carmakers this year. The new X4 will take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 01:53 PM
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh.
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh.
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of 70.50 lakh
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh.
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh.

BMW has launched the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India today at a starting price of 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in two variants, the price of the new X4 SUV goes up to 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive30d variant. BMW will manufacture the new X4, available in both petrol and diesel variants, from its facility near Chennai.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is the second big launch from the German carmakers this year. The new X4 will take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India.

The new X4 comes with several design and feature updates compared to the previous generation model. The SUV has already been introduced in global markets, and India will get almost similar changes to the SUV. Among the most striking changes are the new BMW kidney grille with all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’, thin adaptive LED headlights and redesigned front apron.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV)

2022 X4 SUV sits on a set of 20-inch light M alloy wheels double spoke with M Sport Brakes and red callipers. These wheels make the new X4 appear sportier.

BMW X4 SUV will be available in two variants, including the xDrive30i petrol and the xDrive30d diesel. The diesel unit will be powered by a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can churn out an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm. It is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds.

2022 BMW X4 variantsPrice in (ex-showroom)
BMW X4 xDrive30i70.50 lakh
BMW X4 xDrive30d72.50 lakh

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget."

The 2022 BMW X4 SUV will be available in two exterior colour options, including Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. The interior of the SUV will match these colours with Leather Vernasca upholstery with black stitching.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 01:15 PM IST
TAGS: X4 2022 X4 X4 2022 X4 facelift BMW X4 2022 BMW X4 BMW X4 2022 BMW X4 facelift BMW BMW India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city