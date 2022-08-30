2022 Audi Q3 SUV launched at 44.89 lakh, promises more premium experience

The newest Audi Q3 now has a more dominating road presence than ever before while also packing in a classier cabin.

The 2022 Audi Q3 was officially launched in the country on Tuesday at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹50.39 lakh for the Technology variant - all prices are ex-showroom. Audi India is banking on one of its most-loved SUV models to once again drive its sales numbers up and is promising a more spacious cabin along with a capable drive experience to prospective buyers. Deliveries of the model will begin towards the end of the year.

New Audi Q3 comes equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is rated to churn out 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The SUV can go from stationary to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. In terms of design, the new Audi Q3 looks sportier than its predecessor, featuring a single-frame grille in octagonal design. It features vertical bars as well as large air inlets. Its narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape.

(Also read | Buying an Audi India car all set to be more expensive soon. Here's why)

The new Audi Q3 has been made available in five exterior colour options - Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The colour options available for the interior include Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

On the inside, the SUV gets a high gloss styling package, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, a leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters and cecorative inserts in silver aluminium dimension.

The latest from Audi comes with a long list of features and advanced functionalities such as digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth Interface, Audi Smartphone Interface, two-zone climate control system, parking aid plus with rearview camera, cruise control system with speed limiter and ambient lighting package, to name a few.

In terms of safety features, the new Audi Q3 gets electromechanical power steering, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, top tether for outer rear seats, anti-theft wheel bolts and space-saving spare wheel.

First Published Date: