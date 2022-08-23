HT Auto
Buying an Audi India car all set to be more expensive soon. Here's why

Audi India, and several other major automotive brands, have increased model prices in the country through the course of the year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM
Audi India on Tuesday announced it will hike prices of all its models in the country starting September. The hike would be by up to 2.4 per cent and on the ex-showroom price of each of these models. The German manufacturer had previously announced a price hike by up to three per cent from starting of April.

Blaming rising input and supply chain costs, Audi India says that these factors have necessitated the price hike decision. “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4% across our model range," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head.

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback and Audi RS Q8. Audi India also has a wide range of EVs (electric vehicles) like e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

Car prices across segments have been upward price revisions this year with every company pointing the blame finger to the rising input costs. While the luxury car segment is largely considered to remain unaffected by upward price revisions - something that can be seen in strong sales farings of top German brands, it could be a point of concern for all others ahead of the upcoming festive period.

The automotive industry in India tends to do its best business between the months of August and October, and while demand remains robust in the passenger vehicle segment, the climbing prices could emerge as a potential hurdle, apart from factors such as high waiting times and unavailability of crucial components.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q5 Q7 Q8
