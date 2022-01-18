HT Auto
Home Auto Cars 2022 Aston Martin DBX unveiling on February 1: Details here

2022 Aston Martin DBX unveiling on February 1: Details here

Aston Martin DBX is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM
Aston Martin DBX comes as the brand's first-ever SUV. (AFP)
Aston Martin DBX comes as the brand's first-ever SUV. (AFP)

British luxury car marquee Aston Martin has teased its upcoming 2022 DBX SUV ahead of the upcoming unveiling scheduled on February 1. This will come as the updated version of the DBX. The automaker claims it will be the most powerful SUV upon arrival.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 6.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
2987 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.5 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.29 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: DBX SUV drives Aston Martin to almost double its sales in 2021)

Aston Martin launched the DBX SUV back in 2020. The luxury SUV competes with rivals such as Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Range Rover, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-AMG GLS, Porsche Cayenne Turbo etc.

The current version of Aston Martin DBX gets power from a 3.0-litre M256 turbocharged I6 engine that works in the China-spec model, while in the international market, it gets a larger and more powerful 4.0-litre M177 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The 4.0-litre motor churns out a massive 542 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque output.

Both the engines come sourced from Mercedes-AMG. For transmission duty, the luxury SUV gets a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The SUV is capable of reaching a top speed of 291 kmph with a 0-100 kmph acceleration capability in just 4.5 seconds.

The 2022 Aston Martin DBX luxury high-performance SUV is expected to come with a host of changes at the exterior and inside the cabin. Expect powertrains too to be retuned to generate more power and torque and swifter performance.

The current model gets a plethora of features inside the luxurious cabin. These include a 10.25-inch TFT central display, a 12.3-inch TFT driver information display, 12v charging sockets for front and rear occupants, Apple CarPlay connectivity, natural vice control, satellite navigation system (HDD), SiriusXM satellite radio, SOS emergency call function and four USB ports. Expect the 2022 Aston Martin DBX to receive upgraded and additional features.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 02:54 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX luxury cars luxury SUV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city