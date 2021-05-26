Interiors
The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in a redesigned appearance, just like the exterior. The cabin of the new GLA features new leather seats and upholstery, updated interior colour theme.
The AMG variant of the car GLA 35 AMG gets an all-black theme inside the cabin with sport seats that features contrast stitching. The features available inside the cabin include new digital instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment system as well.
It also gets dual zone temperature control, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, USC Type C ports, electric assist tailgate, 64 colour dimmable ambient lighting etc. The AMG variant gets Burmester surround sound system and Keyless Go Comport Package.