After launching the XL6 (Ertiga-based premium 6-seater MPV) and the S-Presso last year, Maruti Suzuki is now developing another wannabe SUV, rumoured to be the 'XL5'. Though it shares some visual attributes with the Wagon R and some publications have even reported it to be the Wagon R EV, but it is most-likely the upcoming XL5 which is expected to go on sale towards late-2020.
As against the Maruti's tallboy hatchback, the upcoming XL5 seems to be sporting larger 15-inch alloy wheels that come borrowed from the Maruti Ignis. Also, its upright stance and high ground clearance are not to be missed.
Though the thick camouflage over the test mule smartly manages to hide away all the necessary details, but it is safe to assume that the car will feature a unique front-end with split headlamps, muscular bumpers and fog lamps. Coming over to the back, it will get high-mounted stop lamp and tail lamps, both will be LED units.
Some of its cabin features may include a SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-function steering wheel, MID unit and an auto climate control.
As far as engine options are concerned, the Maruti XL5 will most likely be plonked with a BS 6-compliant (K12M) 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine which is known to push out 82.94 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The engine will be hooked to a standard 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission.
It will most likely be launched towards the late-2020. As far as pricing goes, it may be placed somewhere in the bracket of ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will reportedly be sold through the company's premium NEXA chain of dealerships, just like the Maruti XL6.