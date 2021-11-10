2021 Maruti Celerio launched at 4.99 lakh, has mileage of 26.68 kmpl

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was officially launched in the Indian car market on Tuesday at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the car goes up to ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest Celerio from Maruti Suzuki gets several design changes on the outside and now sports a better-equipped cabin with several upgrades to look forward to.

But most important, perhaps, is the claim that the 2021 Celerio has a certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a key part of the company's push in compact and small hatchback segment.

Celerio was first launched in India in 2014 and has been a strong performer for Maruti Suzuki since, with 5.9 lakh units being sold in the past seven years. The latest Celerio is looking to build on the success at a time when the Indian car-buying audience has shown a preference for smaller vehicles. While Maruti Suzuki is especially targeting a younger audience with the latest Celerio, the car itself may appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers once again.

Speaking about the launch of the new Celerio, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, that the Indian automobile industry has witnessed an unprecedented shift owing to the pandemic which has given a special impetus to the need for personal mobility. India is primarily a small car market, with nearly 46 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales contributed by the hatchbacks.

"With the all-new Celerio, we endeavour to boost the most important passenger vehicle segment in the country. The all-new Celerio ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with an unmatched driving experience, unrivalled fuel efficiency and a host of features that offer comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. The first generation Celerio introduced and democratized the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) two-pedal technology," he further added.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio price

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes priced between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The hatchback is available in seven variants.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) LXI MT ₹ 4.99 lakh VXI MT ₹ 5.63 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 6.13 lakh ZXI MT ₹ 5.94 lakh ZXI AMT ₹ 6.44 lakh ZXI+ MT ₹ 6.44 lakh ZXI+ AMT ₹ 6.94 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio exterior highlights

Celerio has a 3D sculpted exterior body profile with a new radiant front grille, sharper headlight units and fog light casing. The black accented front bumper is new as well.

A thorough look at the new Celerio reveals that the hatchback comes with some elements that are visible in S-Presso. Clearly, the new avatar of Celerio hatchback has taken some inspiration from its sibling.

The side profile of the car too comes completely different looking as compared to the outgoing model. The car runs on 15-inch alloys that get a new design. The sculpted wheel arches are something visible in Celerio as well. Moving to the back, the car gets a body-coloured rear bumper, fluid looking taillights and a curvy tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio cabin highlights

A look at the cabin layout of the new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki.

Celerio now promises to offer more space for passengers while being equipped with newer features like first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist, engine start-stop, large tab-like infotainment screen, among others. The car has a centre-focus visual appeal with sharp dash lines, twin-slot AC vents with chrome accents, a new gear shift design and a new design for upholstery.

The seven-inch SmartPlay Studio display supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seats and upholstery materials are basic though.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is now powered by a next-gen K10 engine and is available with both petrol and AMT transmission choices. It puts out 49 Kw and offers 89 Nm of torque. The car also claims that the new engine is capable of reducing CO2 emissions by 19 per cent across variants. It also gets cooled EGR, auto tensioner, and integrated exhaust manifold.

Maruti Suzuki mileage

The company claims Celerio has 23% better fuel efficiency than the outgoing model. In fact, it claims to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country at 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio variants and pricing

Celerio is being offered in multiple colour options with two being absolutely new - Red and Blue. Customization options are also being offered. The new Celerio will be available in a total option of six colours including two new colours – Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio safety

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist. Overall, the car comes with more than 12 safety features. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Celerio complies with all Indian safety regulations like frontal offset, side crash, and pedestrian protection.