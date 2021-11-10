Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launches with tons of updates

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a host of design updates on the outside and a fresh cabin layout.
The biggest change in the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the front fascia that comes inspired from the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. It is a complete departure from the outgoing model's front profile.
The rear profile of the new Celerio looks completely different as compared to the outgoing model. It gets fluid looking taillights, body-coloured rear bumper.
Though Maruti Suzuki tried to give its popular small hatchback a complete makeover, but visually it appears less attractive compared to the outgoing model, despite the new design elements.
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a completely different wheel design, revamped side profile, next-generation petrol K10 engine.
The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback too gets fresh styling with a new dashboard, tab-like touchscreen infotainment system, updated dashboard design and door trims.
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes available with the automaker's famous auto gear shift technology. The gear shifter console too has received a redesigning touch.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers ample space and comfort for a small hatchback.
