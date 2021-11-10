In pics: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launches with tons of updates 8 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 01:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a host of design updates on the outside and a fresh cabin layout. 2/8The biggest change in the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the front fascia that comes inspired from the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. It is a complete departure from the outgoing model's front profile. 3/8The rear profile of the new Celerio looks completely different as compared to the outgoing model. It gets fluid looking taillights, body-coloured rear bumper. 4/8Though Maruti Suzuki tried to give its popular small hatchback a complete makeover, but visually it appears less attractive compared to the outgoing model, despite the new design elements. 5/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a completely different wheel design, revamped side profile, next-generation petrol K10 engine. 6/8The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback too gets fresh styling with a new dashboard, tab-like touchscreen infotainment system, updated dashboard design and door trims. 7/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes available with the automaker's famous auto gear shift technology. The gear shifter console too has received a redesigning touch. 8/82021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers ample space and comfort for a small hatchback.