A supercar can get your heart pounding if you are a speed enthusiast. Often even if you aren't one. And what can be better when style meets performance?

Lamborghini has come up with the first exclusive customization option for the 2021 Urus - called the Pearl Capsule design edition created by the company’s Centro Stile design department. This design edition brings a bright colour palette to the table where one can choose from Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) or Verde Mantis (green). The package also includes some other appearance tweaks including a matching interior color scheme.

The exterior of the car will come in two-tones with a bright base color complementing a black roof. The black gloss painted lower bumpers, rocker covers and the 23-inch Taigete rims in shiny black with matching colour accent give the car an assertive look.

The upholstery in the interior gets a two-tone scheme as well, matching the exterior paint. The seats feature the carmaker’s hexagon-shaped Q-Citura stitching with logo embroidery on the headrests. The carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum inserts add to the detailing.

Two-tone interior of the Pearl Capsule design edition of 2021 Urus

Exclusive to Pearl Capsule edition, there is also a fully-electric seat on offer that features airy perforated Alcantara for improved comfort. An optional premium Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730 W amplifier and 17 speakers, is also on offer.

Other notable features in the 2021 Urus include the new key design, updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking with just the push of a button.

Cabin of the Urus Pearl Capsule design edition

The Urus Pearl Capsule has a V8 twin-turbocharged engine with a maximum power output of 650 hp. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Lamborghini is stepping up its game by offering more colour choices for its super SUV Urus. Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO at Automobili Lamborghini, said in a press statement, "The next step for the Urus, appealing to a broad client base looking to continue their adventures, is to extend our Super SUV’s features and customizability." He added, " The new (colour) options allow Urus owners to choose exteriors and interiors reflecting their personality, lifestyle, and their chosen adventures in the Urus."