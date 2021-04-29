Hyundai Motor UK has rolled out the pricing and specification of the 2021 i30 N hot hatch. The new i30 N comes out as a much-improved iteration of its predecessor which gets a series of updates from inside out.

The Hyundai i30 N first broke cover in 2018. It was developed by Hyundai’s then new High-Performance Vehicle Division under the leadership of Albert Biermann. The car was developed and perfected at the state-of-the-art Namyang R&D facilities and was further tested at the Nürburgring racetrack.

The new 2021 i30 N gets a slew of updates to the exterior profile. At the front, there is a refreshed wide centre grille designed to optimise efficient engine cooling. The redesigned front section is claimed to significantly improve airflow and reduces turbulence into the wheel housing. The grille is flanked by new LED headlamps with V-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). It also benefits from an updated rear-end design which includes remodeled rear lamps and a new LED signature.

The car rolls on newly-developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels. These units have been developed for minimum unsprang mass. They are also lighter in comparison to the previous 19-inch cast alloy wheels. Inside the wheels reside N-specific red brake callipers with N logo that make the car look sportier. The rubber units - Pirelli P-Zero have been retained from the previous car. These tyres have been developed especially for the Hyundai i30 N.

Inside, it comes kitted with the latest 10.25" navigation system, with multi speaker sound, voice control and the latest version of Bluelink, Hyundai’s state-of-the-art connected car service.

Under the hood, it gets a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged GDi engine that pumps out 280PS and 392 Nm of torque. It comes with a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission called the N DCT.

It has been priced from £33,745 (equivalent to ₹30.27 lakh as per current exchange rates) in the UK.