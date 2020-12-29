Audi India is promising an exciting start to the year 2021 with the new facelifted A4 luxury sedan which will go on sale on January 5th. While it might only be a yearly update, the new A4 is promising a number of new updates over the model it is set to replace.

The new 2021 A4 features a slightly sharper looking design which is in line with Audi's new global design language. It gets a revised LED headlights along with LED DRLs. There are also new fog lamp housing at the front bumper which makes its front fascia look way sportier than before. The rear section has also been given new LED tail lights which complement the new and aggressive exteriors of the car.

Under the hood of the new Audi A4 is expected to get a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI engine which has been sourced from the Audi Q2. The engine will likely come coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system which aids in better performance and economy. While the details are scarce, the transmission unit may include an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Some of the key rivals to the A4 include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.