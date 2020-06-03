2020 Datsun redi-GO vs Renault Kwid: Price, features and specs comparison

The A-segment is getting heated up once again as Datsun on Tuesday launched the redi-GO BS 6 with a number of new updates. The new redi-GO locks horns with the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift. Here's how both the pint-sized cars compare against each other.

Price Comparison:

While the Datsun redi-GO starts at ₹2,83,000* and extends up to ₹4,77,000*, the entry-level Renault Kwid starts from a slightly higher price tag of ₹2,92,290* and stretches up to ₹5,01,190*. The top-end variant of the Kwid is significantly costlier than the Datsun's.

Here is the detailed price list:

Renault Kwid Price Datsun redi-GO Price Kwid STD 0.8 ₹ 2,92,290 Datsun redi- GO D ₹ 2,83,000 Kwid RXE 0.8 ₹ 3,62,290 Datsun redi- GO A ₹ 3,58,000 Kwid RXL 0.8 ₹ 3,92,290 Datsun redi- GO T ₹ 3,80,000 Kwid RXT 0.8 ₹ 4,22,290 Datsun redi- GO T(O) ₹ 4,16,000 Kwid RXT 1.0 ₹ 4,42,290 Datsun redi- GO T(O) 1.0 ₹ 4,44,000 Kwid RXT 1.0 (O) ₹ 4,49,990 Datsun redi- GO T(O) 1.0 AMT ₹ 4,77,000 Kwid RXT 1.0 Easy-R ₹ 4,72,290 Kwid RXT 1.0 (O) Easy-R ₹ 4,79,990 Kwid Climber ₹ 4,63,490 Kwid Climber (O) ₹ 4,71,190 Kwid Climber Easy-R ₹ 4,93,490 Kwid Climber (O) Easy-R ₹ 5,01,190

Features Comparison:

The Renault Kwid is quite popular for offering several features which were previously unheard of in the entry-level segment. It was the first car in its class to get a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and a fully digital instrument console which were enough to woo new car buyers.

Its rival, the Datsun redi-GO was recently updated with several new features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, front power windows and manual AC. While the redi-GO has an analogue instrument cluster featuring a small MID, the Kwid gets a fully-digital screen.

On the outside, both the cars sport LED DRLs at the front as well as LED inserts on the tail lamps. But at the same time, the Datsun redi-GO now gets LED front fog lamps as well.

As far as safety features go, both the entry-level cars score equal points. Their top-spec models get features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors with camera and ABS with EBD.

Engine and Specifications:

Both the models share the same 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 54 PS/72 Nm and a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol sipping powertrain which churns out 68 PS/91 Nm. Moreover, even the gearbox options are the same: 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed automated manual unit. The latter is limited only to the bigger 1.0-litre engine.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi