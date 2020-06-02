2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift officially launched. Price details inside

The new facelifted Datsun redi-GO has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹2.83 lakh*.

The pint-sized car is available in two variants and six trim levels. The lower 0.8 L variant is available in D,A,T and T(O) trims, while the 1.0 L variant is available in T(O) and T (O) AMT trims. The top-of-the-line T(O) AMT trim costs ₹4.77 lakh*.

At this new price, the latest Datsun redi-GO comes out as the most affordable entry-level car present in the Indian market currently. Its entry-level variant undercuts both the Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid marginally. For the uninitiated, the base variant of the Maruti Alto is available at ₹2.95 lakh* and the Renault Kwid's base variant is priced at ₹2.92 lakh*.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility."

Speaking of its exterior styling revisions, the pint-sized car gets slimmer headlights, longer L-shaped DRLs, and a new front bumper which also sports segment-first LED fog lamps. Its front main grille features chrome surround, while the top-end variant boasts two-tone wheel covers. It also gets two new colour options - Brown and Blue.

Its cabin updates include a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The system also displays view from the rear parking camera.

In terms of mechanical updates, the car gets 54 PS/72 Nm, 0.8-litre and 68 PS/91 Nm, 1.0-litre engine options. It goes with out saying that the engine is now compliant to the latest BS 6 emission standards. Also the same transmission choices have been carried over which include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Find below the detailed price list of the new 2020 Datsun redi-GO BS 6:

Variant Trim Ex-Showroom Price* 0.8 L MT D ₹ 2,83,000 A ₹ 3,58,000 T ₹ 3,80,000 T(O) ₹ 4,16,000 1.0 L T(O) ₹ 4,44,000 T(O) AT ₹ 4,77,000





*ex-showroom, Delhi