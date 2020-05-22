The development of a new more track focused Chiron was already in the know, and now the hypercar maker Bugatti has pulled the veil off the new Chiron Pur Sport exclusively at a customer event in Europe. Bugatti shared some shots of the new Chiron Pur Sport on its official Twitter account.

The Chiron Pur Sport is basically a Chiron from inside and shares the same basic body, architecture and powertrain with the model it is based on. At the same time, it receives a host of performance updates to do justice with its 'Pur Sport' suffix.

It sports a new performance kit including a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, Magnesium wheels, a new transmission, lightweight discs brakes and fixed rear wing (without hydraulic system). All these updates have helped the car to shed around 50 kgs of overall weight.

Moreover, the car also gets reworked suspension setup in accordance with the overall lighter weight. Bugatti engineers have also swapped the earlier stock tyres to the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers.

Coming over to the engine department, the powertrain remains the same 8.0-litre W16 engine which has been tuned to deliver 1,500 PS and a ground shaking 1,600 Nm of peak torque. The engine rpm now revs higher by 200 rpm, up to 6,900 rpm. The performance updates also include a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with 15% shorter gear ratios than its predecessor and a new drive mode. The new ESC Sport+ mode allows the hypercar to drift, as if its 1600 Nm torque isn't enough to get the adrenaline rocketing.

The new Chiron Pur Sport has been given a price tag of nearly $3.6 million. This extremely-limited-edition Bugatti is the first new offering from the French marque in 2020.