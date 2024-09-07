What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Morbi? In Morbi, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT is Rs 11,89,746.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kushaq in Morbi? The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Morbi is Rs 53,062.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Kushaq in Morbi? The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Morbi is Rs 47,184.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Kushaq in Morbi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Morbi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,89,000, RTO - Rs. 53,062, Insurance - Rs. 47,184, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in ##cityName## is Rs. 11,89,746.

What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq Top Model? The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 15,44,969 in Morbi.

What is the on road price of Skoda Kushaq? The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Morbi starts at Rs. 11,89,746 and goes upto Rs. 15,44,969. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.