Renault Triber on road price in Kim starts from Rs. 7.35 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.40 Lakhs in Kim. The lowest price model is Renault Triber on road price in Kim starts from Rs. 7.35 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.40 Lakhs in Kim. The lowest price model is Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT and the most priced model is Renault Triber RXT. Visit your nearest Renault Triber dealers and showrooms in Kim for best offers. Renault Triber on road price breakup in Kim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT ₹ 7.35 Lakhs Renault Triber RXE ₹ 6.12 Lakhs Renault Triber RXL ₹ 6.81 Lakhs Renault Triber RXT ₹ 7.40 Lakhs