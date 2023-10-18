What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Warangal? In Warangal, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,82,139.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Warangal? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Warangal is Rs 52,280.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Warangal? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Warangal are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Warangal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Warangal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 52,280, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,82,139 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,51,383 on the road in Warangal.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Warangal starts at Rs. 4,82,139 and goes up to Rs. 5,51,383. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.