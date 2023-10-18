What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Vijaywada? In Vijaywada, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,85,274.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Vijaywada? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Vijaywada is Rs 49,630.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Vijaywada? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Vijaywada are Rs 28,644.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Vijaywada? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Vijaywada is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 49,630, Insurance - Rs. 28,644, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,85,274 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,55,022 on the road in Vijaywada.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Vijaywada starts at Rs. 4,85,274 and goes up to Rs. 5,55,022. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.