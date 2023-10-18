What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada? In Uttar Kannada, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,95,753.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Uttar Kannada is Rs 58,680.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Uttar Kannada are Rs 21,991.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 58,680, Insurance - Rs. 21,991, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Uttar Kannada as Rs. 4,95,753.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,64,408 on the road in Uttar Kannada.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Uttar Kannada starts at Rs. 4,95,753 and goes up to Rs. 5,64,408. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.