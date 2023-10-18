What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in North Lakhimpur? In North Lakhimpur, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,51,491.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in North Lakhimpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in North Lakhimpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 14,196, Insurance - Rs. 22,213, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in North Lakhimpur as Rs. 4,51,491 .

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in North Lakhimpur starts at Rs. 4,51,491 and goes up to Rs. 5,15,609. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.