What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Hoshiarpur? In Hoshiarpur, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,61,719.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Hoshiarpur? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Hoshiarpur is Rs 31,860.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Hoshiarpur? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Hoshiarpur are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Hoshiarpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Hoshiarpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 31,860, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,61,719 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,27,949 on the road in Hoshiarpur.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Hoshiarpur starts at Rs. 4,61,719 and goes up to Rs. 5,27,949. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.