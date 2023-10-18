What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Dhanbad? In Dhanbad, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,70,971.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Dhanbad? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Dhanbad is Rs 36,627.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Dhanbad? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Dhanbad are Rs 27,344.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Dhanbad? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Dhanbad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,627, Insurance - Rs. 27,344, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,70,971 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,37,824 on the road in Dhanbad.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Dhanbad starts at Rs. 4,70,971 and goes up to Rs. 5,37,824. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.