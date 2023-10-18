What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Amritsar? In Amritsar, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,61,719.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Amritsar? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Amritsar is Rs 31,860.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Amritsar? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Amritsar are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Amritsar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Amritsar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 31,860, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Amritsar as Rs. 4,61,719 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,27,949 on the road in Amritsar.

