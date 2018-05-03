MINI Cooper on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 43.87 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest MINI Cooper dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
MINI Cooper on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less
The on-road price of MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback in Senapati is Rs 43,87,490.
In Senapati, the RTO charges for the MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback will be Rs 4,09,000.
The MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback's insurance charges in Senapati are Rs 1,77,990.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the MINI Cooper base variant in Senapati: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 38,00,000, RTO - Rs. 4,09,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,77,990, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the MINI Cooper in ##cityName## is Rs. 43,87,490.
Top model of MINI Cooper is MINI 3 Door Hatchback and the on road price in Senapati is Rs. 43,87,490.
MINI Cooper on-road price in Senapati starts at Rs. 43,87,490 and goes up to Rs. 43,87,490. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for base variant of MINI Cooper in Senapati will be Rs. 88,962. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.