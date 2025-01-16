HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Eeco

Launched in Jan 2010

4.0
2 Reviews
₹5.32 - 6.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Eeco Key Specs

Engine

Eeco: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Eeco: 19.71 - 26.78 kmpl

Power

Eeco: 71.0 - 81.0 bhp

About Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Latest Update

  Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15. Here's what kept the van relevant all these years
  Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 S-Presso and Eeco for faulty steering system

    • Introduction

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Alternatives

    UPCOMING

    Renault Triber 2025

    6 - 10 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco price starts at ₹ 5.32 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    4 Variants Available
    5 STR STD₹5.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    7 STR STD₹5.61 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    5 STR AC₹5.68 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    5 STR AC CNG₹6.58 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Pros & Cons

    Pros

    Affordable price pointGood fuel efficiencySpacious interior

    Cons

    Limited safety featuresBasic design and features

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Images

    12 images
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Metallic glistening grey
    Metallic silky silver
    Pearl midnight black
    Solid white
    Metallic brisk blue

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMinivan
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage19.71 - 26.78 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Affordable Car
    The Maruti Suzuki Eeco for its affordability, spaciousness, and utility. The buying experience was smooth, with easy financing options. The pros include its roomy interior, versatile...By: Lokesh ameta (Jan 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    best and perfection look
    The look and design of the car are perfect, with the best mileage and a powerful engine. It has a good front design and is ideal for commercial use.By: A shah (Oct 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review

