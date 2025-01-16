Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a multi-purpose van offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. Positioned as an affordable entry-level MPV, the Eeco caters to family, business, and fleet applications. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and also offers a CNG variant for enhanced fuel efficiency. Equipped with sliding doors for easy ingress and egress, the Eeco provides practicality and utility for a wide range of users. The model has been available in the Indian market since 2010, serving as a successor to the Maruti Versa, which debuted in 2001.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price:

When was the Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been sold in India since 2010 and has received multiple updates since its launch. It initially debuted as the Versa in 2001 which was later reintroduced with the Eeco nameplate to be positioned into a lower price segment. This is Maruti’s entry-level MPV, and while it is quite a barebones offering, it remains popular among Indian buyers. The Eeco was last updated in November 2022 and was fitted with the 1.2-litre K-series DualJet engine that was found in other Maruti Suzuki cars such as the Baleno and the Swift.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco are available?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in four primary variants, with prices starting at ₹5.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 5-seater Standard model. The 7-seater Standard variant is priced at ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The 5-seater AC variant is available at ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 5-seater CNG variant is offered at ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Eeco is available in specific configurations tailored for cargo and ambulance purposes.

What are the colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Eeco?

Colour options for the Maruti Suzuki Eeco include Bluish Black, Metallic Glistening Grey, Solid White, Metallic Brisk Blue, and Metallic Silky Silver.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Eeco?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes equipped with all the basic features designed for practicality. These include a manual air conditioning system with a heater, a semi-digital driver’s display, reclining front seats, and a 12-volt accessory socket. In terms of safety, the Eeco is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, child lock for rear sliding doors, and an engine immobiliser.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 79.8 bhp of power and 104 Nm of torque. In the CNG variant, the engine generates 70 bhp of power and 95 Nm of torque. Both configurations are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Eeco features a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout and is built on a ladder-frame chassis designed for durability and load-carrying capacity.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Eeco’s mileage?

In terms of mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco’s petrol variant offers a claimed efficiency of 19.71 kmpl whereas the CNG unit gives 26.78 km/kg. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What are the dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco measures 3,675 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,825 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. The MPV brings compact dimensions to allow for ease of manoeuvrability, and a tall stance that provides ample headroom for passengers. Sliding doors facilitate convenient entry and exit, particularly in tight spaces. The Eeco brings a kerb weight of 1,030 kg.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco?

The seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco varies between five and seven passengers, depending on the variant.

What are the safety features included with the Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco’s safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, an electronic stability program (ESP), and child-lock-equipped sliding doors. It further features an engine immobiliser, seat belt alerts, and a speed alert system.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Eeco rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco does not have any direct rival in its segment.