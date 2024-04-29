GurkhaPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Force Motors Gurkha Front Left Side
FORCE MOTORS Gurkha

Launched in May 2024

3.5
₹16.75 - 18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc

Gurkha: 2596.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.33 kmpl

Gurkha: 9.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 137.41 bhp

Gurkha: 138.0 bhp

Force Motors Gurkha Latest Update

Latest News:

Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies

Force Motors Gurkha Price:

Force Motors Gurkha is priced between Rs. 16.75 - 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Gurkha?

The Force Motors Gurkha is available in 2 variants - 3 Door (4-Seater), 5 Door (7-Seater).

What are the Force Motors Gurkha colour options?

Force Motors Gurkha comes in four colour options: Red, White, Black, Green.

What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Gurkha?

Force Motors Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Gurkha?

Force Motors Gurkha comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Force Motors Gurkha?

Force Motors Gurkha rivals are Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Mahindra Marazzo.

What is the mileage of Force Motors Gurkha?

Force Motors Gurkha comes with a mileage of 9.5 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Gurkha?

Force Motors Gurkha offers a 4-7 Seater configuration.

VS
Force Motors Gurkha
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Force Motors Gurkha Variants
Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater)₹16.75 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater)₹18 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Force Motors Gurkha Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3.5 out of 5
4
Performance
4
Safety
4
Design
3
Feature
3
Comfort

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

When I told my father that I would be driving the latest Gurkha, he had no idea what I was talking about. When I told him it was an SUV from Force, the same company that previously offered the iconic Matador, his eyes twinkled with nostalgia. Although just one example, the bane for the Force Gurkha SUV all these years has largely been the lack of awareness around the brand, the model and its capabilities among people outside of a niche, adventure-seeking car-buying audience.

For the absolutely uninitiated, Force Motors traces its roots back to 1958 and is a formidable player in the commercial vehicle space. While the Matador light-commercial vehicle was a common sight on Indian roads decades ago, the Force Traveller manufactured by the company is equally common now. But the Force Gurkha too has been around for several years even if it has not managed to taste success. And this is exactly what the Pune-based multinational automotive manufacturing company is looking to change.

READ MORE

Force Motors Gurkha Images

16 images
Force Motors Gurkha Colours

Force Motors Gurkha is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Red
White
Black
Green

Force Motors Gurkha Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque320 Nm
Mileage9.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Force Motors Gurkha comparison with similar cars

Force Motors Gurkha
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Mahindra XUV700
Hyundai Creta
Tata Curvv
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Kia Seltos
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹13.62 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹14.59 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹11.19 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
85 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
119 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
132 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
44 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
16 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
125 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
32 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
138 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
121 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4390 mm
Length
4456 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4585
Length
3985 mm
Length
4662 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
2095 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1774
Height
1844 mm
Height
1857 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1866
Width
1820 mm
Width
1917 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1795 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Force Motors Gurkha Mileage

Force Motors Gurkha in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Force Motors Gurkha's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) comes with a 63.5 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
9.5 kmpl

Force Motors Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rohit Autowheels
K – 279, Nh–1, G.T. Karnal Road, Bhghat Singh Park, Near Siraspur Gurudwara New, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
+91 - 8130807711
Tempo Automobiles
33-33 A, Shivaji Marg, Rama Road Industrial Area, Near Haldiram, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9910064030
See All Force Motors Dealers in Delhi

Force Motors Gurkha Videos

2024 Force Gurkha drive impressions: Raw, rough, robust and raring for a fight
29 Apr 2024
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024

Popular Force Motors Cars

View all Force Motors Cars

Force Motors Gurkha EMI

EMI ₹31124.42/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

